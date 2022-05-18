Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,464,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,581,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 5,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,911 shares of company stock valued at $721,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,363,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Resource by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

