RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $15,658,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,966 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

