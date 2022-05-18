Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,352 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Yelp worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Yelp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Yelp by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

