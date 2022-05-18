Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $325.37 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $283.52 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.75.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

