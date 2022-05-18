Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 215.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $256,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

