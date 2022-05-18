Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 83,823 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

