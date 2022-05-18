Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Coherus BioSciences worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

