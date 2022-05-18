Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,531 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Man Group plc grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,560,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after acquiring an additional 963,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBP. StockNews.com upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.