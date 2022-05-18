Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,180,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after acquiring an additional 479,533 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,818,000 after acquiring an additional 452,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.