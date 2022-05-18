Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

FFIN opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,267,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

