Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 120,368 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,929,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ METC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. 901,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,113. The stock has a market cap of $641.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

