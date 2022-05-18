Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 10,010 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular makes up approximately 1.8% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.96% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $32,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. 12,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.51 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.