Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 151,731 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,731 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 161,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

