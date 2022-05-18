Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 40,554 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of Alpha Teknova worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 605.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Teknova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 36,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

