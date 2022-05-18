Ranger Investment Management L.P. Raises Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95,954 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 2.35% of InfuSystem worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 165.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InfuSystem stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,697. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

