Ranger Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,164 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises approximately 2.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Endava were worth $40,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Endava by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Endava by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,574. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.86.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

