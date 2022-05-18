Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,133 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises 1.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Omnicell worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,174. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

