Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 214,799 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,799 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises about 3.0% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.23% of Skyline Champion worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,105. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

