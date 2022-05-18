Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 21,930 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn accounts for 2.6% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $47,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 570.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $8,428,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock traded down $13.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. 75,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,266. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.