Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 24,256 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Mercury Systems worth $18,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,799. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 279.87, a P/E/G ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

