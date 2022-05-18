Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 45,108 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,108 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Napco Security Technologies worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 137,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $627.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

