Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 67,897 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,897 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for 2.3% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Neogen worth $42,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Neogen by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,132. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

