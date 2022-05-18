Raymond James Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

NYSE PDS opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

