Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Shares of RTX opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 283,895 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
