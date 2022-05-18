Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 283,895 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

