Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Raytheon Technologies worth $291,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,175,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 59,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

RTX stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

