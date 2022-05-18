Realio Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $129,016.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $302,111.69 and $129,016.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,887% against the dollar and now trades at $246.67 or 0.00848486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00496967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034172 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,675.24 or 1.70874190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

