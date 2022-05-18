Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,514 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.94% of Realogy worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Realogy by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

