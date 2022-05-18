Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 125650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a market capitalization of C$38.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
