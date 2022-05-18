Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $160,198.00

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $654,028.50 and $160,198.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,522.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00603375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00495876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034345 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,574.50 or 1.85575042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

