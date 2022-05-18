Refinable (FINE) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1.94 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,411.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00605126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00492000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.66 or 1.89528561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

