REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by TheStreet

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $935.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,305 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 27.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

