Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Update

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 364,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 49,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 30.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.