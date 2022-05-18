Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 16,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.85 million and a P/E ratio of -23.81.

Get Regulus Resources alerts:

About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.