ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 40,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 745,362 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

