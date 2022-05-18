Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 824,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.7 days.
Repsol stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.
About Repsol
