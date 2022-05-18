Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 824,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 958.7 days.

Repsol stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

