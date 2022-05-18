Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:REVB opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revelation Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director George F. Tidmarsh bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

