Reviewing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marchex and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 PayPal 1 11 30 0 2.69

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $154.07, indicating a potential upside of 93.20%. Given PayPal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PayPal is more favorable than Marchex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marchex and PayPal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.68 -$4.39 million ($0.02) -106.00 PayPal $25.37 billion 3.64 $4.17 billion $3.03 26.32

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -1.19% -8.10% -6.04% PayPal 13.87% 17.90% 5.09%

Summary

PayPal beats Marchex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

