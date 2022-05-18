Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.83

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 35062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

