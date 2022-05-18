Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

