RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down to $298.28

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $298.28, but opened at $281.08. RH shares last traded at $281.26, with a volume of 10,424 shares traded.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.23 and a 200-day moving average of $444.21.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

