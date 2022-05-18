Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WSM opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.74.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

