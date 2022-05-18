Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,452 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $191.87 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

