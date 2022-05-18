Rhumbline Advisers Buys 39,796 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Incyte were worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

