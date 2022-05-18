Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Nordson worth $38,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day moving average of $236.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.