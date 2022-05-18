Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $33,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 886,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

