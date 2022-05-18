Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.53 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Catalent worth $34,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,782,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.