Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.61 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

