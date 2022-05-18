Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $36,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 412.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

