Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,290 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $37,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:MKC opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.