Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,624,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $47,871,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

PWR opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

